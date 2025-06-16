Zimbabwe: The presidential plane borders on the drama after a bomb alert

In addition to the presidential flight carrying the president, a flight from the Kenyan airline from Nairobi encountered problems.

The plane carrying President Zimbabwean, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was forced to suspend his landing and turn around to Harare following a bomb alert at Victoria Falls International Airport. The presidency spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the bomb alert and said it had placed the Zimbabwe security services on maximum alert.

Friday, the airport authorities of Zimbabwe was informed of an email sent by Fastjet Airline signed by a certain John Doe, indicating a “Credible threat of bomb or firearm targeting Zimbabwean airports”said Charamba said in a statement. He also said that “As a precautionary measure, the country’s security devices are now on maximum alert because of this message, the source and credibility of which are the subject of a survey.”

In addition, Mr. Charamba stressed that although Zimbabwe is generally peaceful and that his entry points are well secured, any alert concerning possible terrorist attacks is taken very seriously. Due to the evolution of the situation, Mr. Mnangagwa, who was to speak during a meeting at the seaside resort of Victoria Falls, had to suspend his trip.

“The nation is called upon to remain calm while the current investigations take place, and the results will be made public by the competent government authorities when completed”added Mr. Charamba. In addition to the plane carrying President Mnangagwa, a flight from Kenyan Airways from Nairobi was also disrupted.