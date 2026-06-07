International Day of Peacekeepers: more than 4,500 soldiers died in the service of peace

More than 4,500 peacekeepers have lost their lives for the cause of peace, including 59 in the year 2025 alone since the start of UN peacekeeping missions in 1978. This was indicated on Friday by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, during the international day dedicated to them.

For nearly eight decades, United Nations peacekeepers have been bringing tangible change to communities around the world. From Liberia and Namibia to Cambodia, Sierra Leone and Timor-Leste, underlines UN Secretary-General António Guterres, their presence has proven to be both “saving and transformative”, shedding light on some of the most unstable political and security contexts.

“Step by step, they accompanied nations scarred by conflict on the demanding but essential path to lasting peace. The International Day honors their unwavering service and sacrifice, and the resilience of the communities they support. It also pays solemn tribute to the more than 4,500 peacekeepers who lost their lives in the cause of peace, including 59 for the year 2025 alone,” he informed.

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Thus, the Secretary General of the United Nations took advantage of this day to pay tribute to the peacekeepers of yesterday and today, and reaffirmed their common responsibility to respect and strengthen their action.

“Themed ‘Investing in Peace,’ this year’s edition calls for decisive action to ensure that civilian and military peacekeepers have the resources they need to carry out their essential mandates,” he said.

Today, more than 53,000 civilian, military and police officers serve in 11 United Nations peacekeeping missions, facing increasingly complex and interrelated challenges shaped by a changing geopolitical landscape. In this time of growing tensions, he said, peacekeeping is a proven and inexpensive way to restore stability and hope.

Mariama DIEME