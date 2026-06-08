Tabaski in Medina Baye: the faithful invited to strengthen the values ​​of solidarity and mutual aid

In Medina Baye, the Eid el-Kébir prayer, commonly called Tabaski, was celebrated this Thursday, May 28, 2026 in a climate of religious fervor and spiritual communion.

In his sermon, Cheikh Mouhamadoul Mahy Ibrahima Niass invited the faithful to strengthen the values ​​of peace, solidarity and mutual aid, particularly in this period marked by economic and social difficulties. He insisted on the importance of forgiveness, sharing and preserving unity within the Muslim community and the Senegalese nation.

The religious guide also expressed prayers for a Senegal of peace, stability and prosperity, while urging Muslims to remain committed to the teachings of Islam and the recommendations of the Prophet Mouhamed (PBUH).

As usual, many religious, customary and political authorities, as well as thousands of faithful, took part in this great Tabaski prayer in Medina Baye.

Mamadou THIAM