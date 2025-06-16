The British army signals a pirate attack off Somalia

The British army has reported an alleged attack of pirates in the Indian Ocean, nearly 1,100 km east of Mogadishu, the coastal capital of Somalia. The attackers took control of a ship after being set up on board for two boats, according to the information provided.

According to a press release from the British army maritime commerce operation, several individuals aboard two boats, a large and a small one, approached a ship in the Indian Ocean. The attackers managed to take control of the ship, without more details being provided in the press release.

The British maritime security company Ambrey reported that 20 armed attackers took control of the ship while sailing from Maputo, Mozambique, in Hamriya, the United Arab Emirates.

Piracy off the Somali coast had reached a peak in 2011, but had subsequently decreased considerably, largely thanks to the presence of the American navy and its allies in international waters. However, in recent months, concerns about new attacks have increased, with at least two incidents reported in December.

One of the incidents involved a trading ship seized by heavily armed individuals near the city of Eyl, off the Somali coast. The other concerns a merchant ship beating Maltese pavilion diverted to the Arabian Sea and moved to the same area off the Somali coast.