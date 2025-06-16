Zambia: electricity cuts worsen with drought

For the past week, the Zambians have undergone eight -hour -day electrical supply interruptions, following a government decision to ration.

This measure is due to drought caused by climate change and the phenomenon El Niã ± o, which affect the flow of the Zambezian river and its tributaries, main sites of the hydroelectric dams in Zambia. The country’s Minister of the Environment, Collins Nzovu, indicates that the flow of the Zambezi river and the Kafue River, responsible for 80% of electricity production, is only 30% of its usual level due to drought.

Indeed, this rationing decision disrupts daily life and the country’s economy. Electricity cuts are mainly scheduled overnight, until 8 a.m., but their impact is considerable. The government defends these measures by affirming that they are necessary to ensure energy stability until the next rainy season.

This situation highlights the vulnerability of many African countries depending on hydroelectricity, such as Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, faced with the effects of climate change. Sebastian Sterl, an expert in clean energies in Africa, warns that the differences between the humid and dry years will be widening, leading to negative consequences on the production of electricity.

At the heart of Zambian electricity production is the Kariba dam on the Zambezian river. The water reserve is currently less than 15% of its normal capacity, which raises concerns about the production of long -term electricity. The authorities strive to maintain the water level above the critical threshold, but the situation remains worrying when the rainy season has not brought the expected precipitation.