Cité Fadia: the celebration of Tabaski turns into drama

From moments of forgiveness, conviviality and sharing, Tabaski turned into drama at Cité Fadia in the Dakar suburbs. A young man stabbed his brother following a disconcertingly futile altercation linked to the consumption of raw offal in the living room. According to a police memo released Thursday, the suspect was taken into custody for murder and the investigation is continuing.

“The Golf Sud district police station was informed, on May 28, 2026, around 1 p.m., that a violent brawl had just occurred in an apartment on the second floor of a building located in Cité Fadia, involving a seriously injured person being evacuated and an armed assailant holed up,” reports the Senegalese police.

The immediate transport to the scene, continues our source, revealed numerous traces of blood on the walls and the floor. The victim, urgently evacuated to Dalal Jamm hospital by his relatives before the arrival of the police, was admitted to intensive care. The assailant, armed with several knives, had barricaded himself in a room, refusing to comply and proceeding to ransack the movable property.

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Thus, faced with the highly dangerous profile of the individual, threatening himself and his family, the support of the Multipurpose Intervention Brigade (BIP) was requested. However, before reinforcements arrived, the suspect tried to escape by climbing the balcony of the apartment. In his maneuver, he tripped and fell. Golf Sud elements immediately arrested him, seizing five knives from him.

“The first investigations, based on the testimony of the older brother, reveal that the accused, clearly under the influence of drugs, attacked his brother following a disconcertingly futile altercation linked to the consumption of raw offal in the living room,” informs the police.

The same source notes that the attacker surprised the victim while he was sleeping to stab him several times. It is specified that the suspect is not a resident of this apartment rented by his brother, but had gone there the day before, in a state of drunkenness, for the family celebrations.

Mr. DIEME