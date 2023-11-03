Zimbabwe: gospel artist Ivy Kombo and her pastor husband arrested for fraud

Gospel artiste Ivy Kombo and her husband Pastor Admire Kasi have been arrested over a fraud case. They are accused of fraudulently obtaining false certificates to practice as lawyers in Zimbabwe.

Popular Zimbabwean gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband were among 12 lawyers who were admitted to the Zimbabwe High Court earlier this year. A few months after their admission, the couple has just found themselves at the heart of a legal scandal.

Indeed, the couple is suspected of having taken the law exam with diplomas obtained fraudulently thanks to the help of a suspended official from the Council of Legal Education.

According to local media outlet Herald, their arrest was made following a recent investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). Disturbing details regarding their legal qualifications were uncovered during this investigation.

Ivy Kombo and her husband, whose reputation preceded their entry into the legal world, will now have to answer for these serious allegations in the trial court. The couple must appear today Friday, November 3, to answer allegations of fraud and perjury.