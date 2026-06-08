Great Mosque of Louga: the meaning of the sacrifice of the sheep at the heart of the sermon

This Thursday, on the occasion of Eid el-Kebir, the Great Mosque of Louga refused people. Dressed in their finest attire, the Muslim faithful came en masse to perform the Tabaski prayer.

In his sermon, Imam Moustapha Dia returned to the origin of Tabaski through the story of the prophet Ibrahima and his son Ismaïl, symbol of obedience and faith in Allah. He explained that the sacrifice of the sheep should motivate the faithful to abandon their evil deeds, strengthen their piety and draw closer to God.

The imam also insisted on the values ​​of forgiveness, sharing and religious education of children in a context marked by a crisis of values.

Falel Pam