African Super League: Mamelodi Sundowns dismisses Al Ahly and reaches the final

Victorious 1-0 in the first leg, Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the final of the African Super League after their draw against Al Ahly (0-0) on Wednesday. The South Africans will face the Moroccans from Wydad in the final sprint.

Mamelodi Sundowns will play the final of the first edition of the African Super League, called the African Football League. The South Africans qualified for the final sprint after knocking out Al Ahly in the semi-final. Victorious 1-0 in Johannesburg last week, coach Rulani Mokwena’s team finished the job in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

Against the Egyptian team who completely missed their match, Mamelodi Sundowns snatched a draw (0-0). Enough to allow him to qualify for the next round. In the final, the South Africans will cross swords with Wydad Casablanca, who defeated Espérance Tunis after penalties (1-0, 1-0 / 4-5) at the Radès stadium in Tunis. The two teams will compete for the first AFL title on November 5 and 11.