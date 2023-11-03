Madagascar: the list for World Cup qualifying with the return of Fontaine

The national coach of Madagascar, Romuald Rakotondrabe, revealed his list of players called up for the matches against Ghana and Chad, counting for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone.

28 players including 22 expatriates will represent Madagascar this November, as part of the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Barea will indeed challenge Ghana on November 17 at Baba Yara Sports Kumas Stadium. Before traveling three days later to N’Djamena to cross swords with Chad at the Paris-Congo Municipal Stadium.

In this list composed by coach Romuald Rakotondrabe, we find the headliners Romain Métanire, Adrien Trebel, Rayan Raveloson and Loïc Lapoussin. No longer called up for selection since September 2021 and the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Thomas Fontaine (Sochaux, France) makes his big return to the Malagasy squad. Missing since March, Kenji Van-Boto (Pau), Njiva Rakotoharimalala from Ratchaburi (Thailand) and Sylvio Ouassiero (F91 Dudelange, Luxembourg) are also remembered.

The list of Madagascar: