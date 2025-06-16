Zimbabwe: 28 dead in two road accidents

Zimbabwe: 28 dead in two road accidents

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Two road accidents killed 28 on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in Zimbabwe. The two accidents took place on the same highway, connecting Masvingo to Beitbridge.

Two fatal accidents rocked on Wednesday, southwest of Zimbabwe. According to the information received, a bus collided with a truck on the highway connecting Bulawayo, the country’s second city, in Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, causing 22 victims. Earlier in the day, another accident on the same highway, connecting Masvingo to Beitbridge, had already claimed the lives of six people and injured three others.

According to police authorities, the 22 people involved in the collision between the bus and the truck lost their lives, while two others were injured and transported urgently to a Bulawayo hospital to receive medical care.

Road accidents remain a major concern in many countries, and Zimbabwe is unfortunately no exception. Local authorities are called upon to intensify road safety measures to prevent such tragic losses in the future.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.