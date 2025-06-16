Zimbabwe: 28 dead in two road accidents

Two road accidents killed 28 on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in Zimbabwe. The two accidents took place on the same highway, connecting Masvingo to Beitbridge.

Two fatal accidents rocked on Wednesday, southwest of Zimbabwe. According to the information received, a bus collided with a truck on the highway connecting Bulawayo, the country’s second city, in Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, causing 22 victims. Earlier in the day, another accident on the same highway, connecting Masvingo to Beitbridge, had already claimed the lives of six people and injured three others.

According to police authorities, the 22 people involved in the collision between the bus and the truck lost their lives, while two others were injured and transported urgently to a Bulawayo hospital to receive medical care.

Road accidents remain a major concern in many countries, and Zimbabwe is unfortunately no exception. Local authorities are called upon to intensify road safety measures to prevent such tragic losses in the future.