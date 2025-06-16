OJ Paris 2024 (F): posters of the 3rd eliminatory round (Africa Zone)

Discover the posters of the third eliminatory round of the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

After the second round and its share of surprise, now places in the third round of the playoffs (Africa area) of the Paris-2024 Olympic Games. In search of its qualifying ticket, Ghana will face Tanzania in double confrontation. The first leg is scheduled for February 23 at the ACTRA sports stadium.

In the previous round, the Black Queens dominated the Beninese to go (3-0) and on the return (2-0). But the task will undoubtedly be harsher this time for the Ghanaian players, who will measure themselves with ambitious Zambian. The Shepolopolo had not played due to the withdrawal of Mali.

Posters in the third round of the JO Paris 2024 qualifying

Popular matches

Friday, February 23 (GMT hours)

1 p.m. Tanzania – South Africa (Azam Complex Sport, Dar es Salaam)

1:30 p.m.: Tunisia – Morocco (Soliman stadium, Soliman)

5 p.m.: Ghana – Zambia (Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra)

5 p.m.: Cameroon – Nigeria (Reunification stadium, Douala)

Return matches

3 p.m.: Nigeria – Cameroon (Abuja National Stadium, Abuja)

4 p.m.: Zambia – Ghana (Mwanawa stadium, ndola)

5.30 p.m.: South Africa – Tanzania (Mbombela stadium, NelsPruit)

6 p.m.: Morocco – Tunisia (Prince Moulay El Hassan stadium, Rabat)