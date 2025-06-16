CAN 2023 – Equatorial Guinea: in addition to the premium, this day is declared national holiday

The Equato-Guinean president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, said that he would give a bonus of 1 million euros to the team and to the technical staff in recognition of their exceptional performance.

The players, including Emilio Nsue, author of a double, and Pablo Ganet, author of a superb free kick, were praised as national heroes, having scored one of the most glorious chapters in the country’s sport. In addition to the financial award, the president also proclaimed Tuesday, January 23, 2024 national holidays, allowing the entire population to celebrate this historic victory.

This demonstration of force against the host country had a flavor of revenge, because in 2012, Côte d’Ivoire had eliminated Equatorial Guinea, then the host country, from its CAN at home (3-0 in the quarterfinals). The Equato-Guineans thus returned the same to elephants, although the Ivorians retain the hope of accessing the knockout stages by ranking among the best third.

The euphoria has spread throughout the country, with celebrations in the streets of Malabo, the capital, and other regions. This award and national recognition are perceived as means of further stimulating the team before their next match in the round of 16. Thus, Equatorial Guinea continues its exceptional career in the African Cup of Nations 2023, suggesting other future sporting exploits.

With 7 points, the Nzalang Nacional finished at the top of group C. Although the super eagles of Nigeria have the same number of points, their difference in goals is lower (+2 against +6 for equatorial Guinea), thus classifying them second. A quarter finalist of the latest and semi-finalist edition in 2015, Equatorial Guinea seems to be gone to achieve a remarkable new performance.