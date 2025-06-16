Zambia imposes an export ban on maà¯s

Faced with prolonged drought that threatens national food security, Zambia has taken drastic measures to prohibit the export of corn and its flour. This decision, dictated by the fear of an insufficient harvest, aims to preserve the country’s food reserves.

In an announcement made to Parliament, the Zambian Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Phiri, said that the Zambian government suspended with immediate effect, the export of corn and corn flour. This measure, presented as a necessary precaution, is the government’s response to growing concerns about a potential food shortage following an exceptionally long drought period that has raised in the country since mid-January.

Zambia, like other southern African countries, is struck by an intense heat wave and a lack of precipitation that highlights cultures and agricultural yields. With agricultural seasons extending until April, the hope of an abundant harvest falls asleep with fears for the food security of the nation.

In response to this imminent crisis, surveillance measures have been strengthened. Minister Phiri revealed that soldiers would be deployed along the borders to prevent illegal corn export, while the police would intensify their patrols and controls to intercept those trying to bypass the ban.