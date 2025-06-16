Madagascar has a new government

After the re -election of President Andry Rajoelina and the renewal of Prime Minister Ntsay Christian on January 4, Place is now made to a new government. The new government training of Madagascar has 27 ministers.

For his second mandate, the Malagas of state Head of State Andry Rajoelina renewed Sunday January 14, 2024, several of his ministers and opted for a team of young people made up of seven women.

“” The new ministers have been selected on the basis of very rigorous criteria in order to ensure their performance and their commitment to the service of the nation ”said Andry Rajoelina quoted by Anadolu. And to announce that “In addition to this swearing in, all ministers will sign commitment contracts in terms of integrity”.

As a reminder, Andry Rajoelina was re -elected in the first round of the presidential election on November 16, 2023. According to the electoral commission, Andry Rajoelina won the election with 58.95 % of the vote. The opposition which called for the boycott of the presidential election, had asked that the ballot be canceled.