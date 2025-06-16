Zimbabwe: former Minister Nyasha Chikwinya calls for the legalization of prostitution

Former Zimbabwean Minister Nyasha Chikwinya insisted this urgency on Thursday to consider the legalization of the work of the S3xe in Zimbabwe as a necessary measure to solve the problems linked to this profession.

During a commitment meeting of the stakeholders of the Economic Justice Women Project (EJWP), which brought together workers in the informal sector and the legislators of Goromonzi and Kadoma, Nyasha Chikwinya called on political decision -makers to consider the problems of the workers of the S3Xe as an emergency.

“The work of the S3xe is a reality. It is time to make efforts in favor of legalization. In this way, we will be able to protect workers in this category against the generalized abuses with which they face. Many here would also admit that these sex workers play an essential role in our society by saving several marriages of collapse“She said.

The legislator of Goromonzi West, Béatrice Nyamuginega, also argued the call for legalization, stressing that it is the only path capable of solving the problems linked to the secrecy around the S3Xe industry.

“” The persistent reluctance to recognize this deleted but prosperous sector continues to cause many problems. In my constituency, in the showground area, I have about four districts with around 300 inhabitants and among them are sex workers who contribute significantly to the development of the constituency“Added Nyamupupinga.

The work of S3xe still criminalized in Zimbabwe

The United Nations Common Program on HIV/AIDS (UNUSA) classifies Zimbabwe among the 103 countries where the work of the S3Xe remains criminalized, thus exposing S3Xe workers to human rights violations without legal protection.

According to the UN, S3Xe workers in Zimbabwe face high levels of violence on the part of the police, their customers and their partners, thus increasing their vulnerability to HIV. The prevalence of HIV among the S3Xe professionals in Zimbabwe is estimated at 42.2%.