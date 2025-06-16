Madagascar: at least 11 dead after the passage of the Gamane cyclone

Cyclone Gamane has at least victims in northern Madagascar. The authorities are facing an emergency situation with the damage caused by violent winds and the floods that are considerable.

Calvary started at dawn Wednesday on Wednesday when the Gamane cyclone, initially planned to bypass the isle, suddenly changed trajectory to hit the northern tip of Madagascar. With average winds reaching 150 km/h and gusts exceeding 210 km/h, the cyclone left behind a landscape of destruction and desolation.

The Malagasy authorities confirmed the death of at least 11 people on Thursday, while the number of victims continues to increase, already reaching 36,000 people. The floods caused by the overflow of rivers and rivers led to the collapse of bridges and the cutting of roads, making the rescue operations difficult.

The National Risk Management and Disaster Office reported alarming images of the disaster that quickly circulated on social networks, testifying to the extent of the damage and the distress of the inhabitants affected by the cyclone.

Gamane is the first cyclone of the storm and cyclones season this year in Madagascar. Last year, Tropical Storms Freddy and Cheneso had already caused the death of at least 37 people and forced thousands of others to abandon their homes.