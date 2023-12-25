“You don’t straighten a hunchback”, when Joseph-Antoine Bell knocks out Samuel Eto’o

The management of Samuel Eto’o at the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) has once again come under criticism, with the former goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions, Joseph Antoine-Bell, who believes that his younger brother will end up by scuttling itself.

In a recent interview with the daily Le Monde, Joseph Antoine Bell sharply criticized Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. These comments follow the publication of the book “L’Arnaque” by journalist Jean-Bruno Tagne, denouncing the authoritarian drift of Samuel Eto’o at the head of Fecafoot.

Joseph Antoine Bell suggested that the setbacks of the Fecafoot boss were visible from the outside, corroborating Tagne’s observations. “What Jean-Bruno Tagne says from the inside is seen from the outside… Eto’o doesn’t need a plot to harm him, he does that very well on his own. You can’t straighten a hunchback! It is being launched like a train that will end up derailing, with the sad consequences that this will have for Cameroonian football”declared the former Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper.

These statements come surprisingly after the warm image between Samuel Eto’o and Joseph Antoine Bell during the qualification of the national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, celebrated by a hug between the two men last September .