Morocco: seizure of 6.5 tonnes of cannabis resin

In total, 6.5 tonnes of cannabis resin were seized on Friday by Moroccan security services. The operation leading to this seizure took place at the exit of the highway linking Casablanca to Bouznika.

Morocco is intensifying its fight against international drug trafficking. After several seizures of narcotics and drugs in recent weeks, Moroccan security services have foiled a new attempt at international drug trafficking in Cassablanca.

The operation which took place at the exit of the highway linking Casablanca to Bouznika, led to the seizure of two vehicles and a batch of bales of cannabis resin with a quantity of 6.5 tonnes of cannabis resin. intended for international traffic.

A judicial investigation was launched by the authorities to determine the ins and outs of this affair and arrest any possible accomplices linked to the criminal network involved in this affair.

As a reminder, the National Brigade of the Moroccan Judicial Police, in close collaboration with the United States Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), successfully thwarted, on Monday, December 11, an attempted trafficking of 215, 8 kg of cocaine at the port of Tanger Med.