Year of China-Africa human and cultural exchanges: Former minister Mankeur Ndiaye salutes “the living symbol of lasting friendship…”

The year 2026 is that of China-Africa human and cultural exchanges. In this capacity, Mankeur Ndiaye, former Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs, took part in a video conference on March 25, 2026. He praised the good dynamic of Sino-African cooperation.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, Mankeur Ndiaye, made a presentation on “The Year of China-Africa Human and Cultural Exchanges: Consolidating the All-Time Friendship and Pursuing the Dream of Modernization Together.” The diplomat spoke on March 25, 2026, during a video conference organized by the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs. The theme focused on “China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Sino-African Cooperation in the Modernization Process of the Global South”.

According to him, the year of China-Africa human and cultural exchanges “is the living symbol of lasting friendship and a shared vision for the future.” For him, it “invites us to honor the friendship that unites us, to celebrate our shared trajectories and to build tomorrow together, because progress is not only measured in economic indicators, but also in the hearts and minds of our respective peoples”.

The Senegalese diplomat thus called for deepening together “understanding between our peoples” and building “a common future for present and future generations”.

For decades, China and Africa have shared a rich history of cooperation and solidarity, based on mutual respect, dialogue and trust. These relationships are not limited only to economic exchanges.

For the former Senegalese ambassador to France, “these relations are not only limited to political and diplomatic consultations, because relations between China and Africa at the diplomatic level are strong, but they are also embodied through culture, education, arts and heritage”.

Mankeur Ndiaye insisted that in a world marked by uncertainties and tensions, “it is our collective responsibility to promote peace which is a precious common good”. For this, he believes that China and Africa have an important role to play.

Oumar KANDE