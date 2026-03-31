UN: the African Union officially rejects the candidacy of Macky Sall

The African Union Commission has officially rejected the candidacy of former Senegalese President Macky Sall for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In a note addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia as well as to the permanent missions of member states to the African Union, the institution indicates that it has examined a draft decision relating to the approval of this candidacy. This document followed a previous note verbale dated March 26, 2026.

20 countries veto

The Commission specifies that this proposal was subject to the so-called “silence” procedure, a diplomatic mechanism by which a decision is adopted in the absence of objection from Member States within a given period.

However, at the close of the day of March 27, 2026, set as the deadline, twenty (20) Member States officially broke the silence, thus preventing the adoption of the draft decision.

Consequently, the African Union Commission noted that the draft decision aimed at approving the candidacy of Macky Sall was not adopted.

An application not adopted

This decision means that the African Union does not support, at this stage, the candidacy of the former Senegalese head of state to lead the United Nations.

As is diplomatic practice, the Commission concluded its correspondence by renewing to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the permanent missions of the Member States the assurances of its highest consideration.

In a note, Dakar specifies that, contrary to certain interpretations, the Senegalese government “has not, at any time, supported this candidacy”. He also indicates that he was not associated with the initiative led by Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, whose country holds the current presidency of the African Union and who submitted the candidacy of Macky Sall.

Despite the rejection of the African Union’s resolution of support, Macky Sall’s candidacy for the post of Secretary General of the UN remains formally maintained. Only the support of the continental organization was ruled out. In this context, Burundi now appears to be the only State to put forward this candidacy on the international scene.

Sheikh Gora DIOP