Opening ceremony of the Snj 2026: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expected in Thiès next Monday

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, will chair the opening ceremony of National Youth Week on March 30. The announcement was made officially in a circular note signed by the regional governor, Saer Ndao.

Scheduled from March 30 to April 3, 2026, this edition of National Youth Week reflects the desire of the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, “to strengthen inclusion, citizen participation and the socio-economic development of young people”.

The particularity of this 2026 edition lies in its historical anchoring with the Youth Olympic Games (YOG). Placed under the theme “Youth Week to the rhythm of Olympism”, the event aims to mobilize young people around the Olympic values: self-sacrifice, surpassing oneself and respect for otherness.

However, the minister insisted on the importance of an anticipatory and proactive approach, a guarantee of success.

There will be 1,050 young people, from the 14 regions of the country, to come and commune and compete during the National Youth Week (SNJ) 2026, planned in Thiès.

Mbaye Sarr Diakhate