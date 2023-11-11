World Cup 2026 (Q): the official list of South Africa against Benin

South Africa has revealed its final list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for this month of November.

After a pre-list of 44 players, South Africa coach Hugo Broos revealed this Friday his official list of Bafana-Bafana selected for the November gathering. An international break dedicated to the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone.

The Belgian technician communicated a group of 23 players, with Al Ahly striker Percy Tau. But the big surprise is the non-call-up of Burnley player, Lyle Foster, author of 3 goals and 2 assists in 7 matches this season in the Premier League. An absence due to health concerns according to Hugo Broos.

“I spoke to the club doctor and the coach about it, and they asked me to be discreet about it. Lyle is a good player and improved a lot last year”he declared this Friday at a press conference, while rumors raised concerns about the mental health of the 23-year-old player.

South Africa is in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Benin, Rwanda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. Bafana-Bafana will face the Cheetahs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 18. A trip to Rwanda will follow on Tuesday, November 21.

As a reminder, nine groups from six teams will compete in these qualifying phases in Africa. The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The four best runners-up will compete in a continental play-off to determine a winner. This will take part in a second and final play-off in which six teams from other Confederations will take part. The top two of these six teams will qualify for the World Cup and complete the field of 48 teams.

South Africa’s roster against Benin and Rwanda

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss.

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mdau.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole.

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Lebo Mothiba, Parcy Tau, Oswin Appollis, Mihlali Mayambela, Thapelo Maseko, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.