World Cup 2026 (Q): Algeria’s list with Riyad Mahrez

Like his peers on the continent, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi communicated this Friday his list of players selected for the November gathering, dedicated to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone.

A few days before the next international break, the selections continue to gradually reveal their list of players called up. This is the case of Algeria, with its coach Djamel Belmadi who has just revealed his for the two matches against Somalia (November 16 in Baraki) and against Mozambique (November 19). Two posters counting for the first and second days of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, organized in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 47-year-old technician selected a group of 23 players with captain Riyad Mahrez. Criticized this season for his mixed performance for Al Ahli, the Fennecs striker still has the confidence of his coach who called him up for this deadline. The other executives of the selection, in particular the experienced Islam Slimani or the defenders Aïssa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini. Houssem Aouar, Amine Gouiri and Yasser Larouci are also summoned, as is Youcef Atal, who is serving a sanction at OGC Nice. On the other hand, no Yacine Brahimi, still left out.

The list of Algeria: