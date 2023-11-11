Hybrid electric vehicles: Ford invests R5.2 billion in South Africa

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) will inject R5.2 billion into its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria to expand production of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel welcomed the initiative which positions South Africa as a key player in the global transition to sustainable transport.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) has announced a massive investment of 5.2 billion rand (approximately $272 million) to expand its operations in South Africa. This injection of funds aims to integrate the production of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as part of the Ford Ranger program.

South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, welcomed the move as a strong commitment to cleaner energy solutions. Production of Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024 at the Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.

For Mr. Patel this investment demonstrates FMCSA’s commitment to building world-class vehicles while contributing to a greener future. He says the initiative supports national efforts to combat climate change and positions South Africa as a key player in the global transition to sustainable transport.

The vehicles produced at the Silverton assembly plant are not only intended for the South African market. They will be exported to more than 100 markets around the world, strengthening South Africa’s position as a major player on the international stage.