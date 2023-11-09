World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Morocco with Bounou and Achraf Hakimi

Morocco’s national coach, Walid Regragui, unveiled this Thursday his list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Yassine Bounou and Achraf Hakimi are part of the group.

Morocco will have two official meetings during the international break in November. The Atlas Lions will host Eritrea at the Grand Stade in Agadir on Thursday, November 16, before traveling five days later to the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to cross boots with Tanzania. Two matches counting for the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For these two matches, decisive in the race for qualification, coach Walid Regragui published this Thursday his list of players called up. Unsurprisingly, regulars Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech are selected. Young Amine Adli and Sofiane Diop also join the Lions den. Finalist of the African Super League with Wydad Casablanca, Yayha Jabrane also signs his return to the group.

On the other hand, no Oussama El Azzouzi, Selim Amallah (injured) and Ibrahim Salah, who are leaving the squad. We also note the absence of Abderazzak Hamdallah, injured last Sunday with his club Al Ittihad. As a reminder, Morocco is housed in group E, with Congo, Niger, Tanzania, Zambia and Eritrea.

The list of Morocco