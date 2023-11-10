2026 World Cup (Q): Zambia’s list with Patson Daka

25 Chipolopolos from Zambia have been called up by coach Avram Grant for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Zambia coach Avram Grant has revealed his list of players for the November rally. The Chipolopolos will face Congo and Niger on November 17 and 21, 2023. Meetings counting for the first and second days of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The Israeli technician called a group of 25 players, with the majority of the players who contributed to the qualification of the Chipolopolos for the final phase of CAN 2023 (January 13-February 11, 2024) in Ivory Coast. Not called up for two years, Brian Mwila is making his big return to the squad.

Zambia list

GOALKEEPERS: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Green Buffaloes), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS: Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors), Stoppilla Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou-China), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho SC-Iraq), Zephaniah Phiri (Prison Leopards)

MIDFIELDERS: Benson Sakala (FK Mlada-Czech), Andrew Mupande (Green Buffaloes), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech), Kings Kangwa (Crvena Zvezda-Serbia), Emanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Rally Bwalya ( Sekhukhune- RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania), Lubambo Musonda (Sikeborg-Denmark), Edward Chilufya (BK Hacken-Sweden), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco)

FORWARDS: Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Brian Mwila (Zanaco), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha-Saudi Arabia), Evans Kangwa (Quindao Hainiu-China), Patson Daka (Leicester-England).