World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Tunisia with three returnees

Tunisia’s national coach, Jalel Kadri, has summoned 26 Carthage Eagles for the international break in November 2023, counting for the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Tunisia will face Sao Tome and Principe on November 17 at the Radès Stadium, and Malawi on November 21 at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe. Matches counting for the first and second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

26 players are called up by coach Jalel Kadri for these two matches, which will also serve as preparation for the next CAN 2023, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast. A rejuvenated list compared to the previous gathering, with 5 new ones joining the Eagles’ Nest.

They are Mohamed Haj Mahmoud, Houssem Tka, Ghaith Zaalouni, Hamza Jelassi and Mohamed Amine Cherni. The first is a 23-year-old midfielder who plays for FC Lugano in Switzerland. The second is also 23 years old and is enjoying the glory days of the local club ES Tunis.

Former executives Ferjani Sassi, Taha Yassine Khenissi and Firas Ben Larbi are returning to the group. Conversely, Mohamed Drager, Yan Valery, Anis Ben Slimane and Issam Jebali leave the group, as do Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) and Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly) who are not called up.

The list of Tunisia