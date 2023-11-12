World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Mauritania against the DRC

Mauritania coach Amir Abdou has revealed his list of players selected for the November gathering, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Mauritania will face the DRC and South Sudan on November 15 and 21. Two matches counting for the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And for the occasion, coach Amir Abdou called on a group of 24 players.

We find the regulars there, including Khadim Diaw, who was at the origin of the defeat on the green carpet of the Mourabitounes against the Leopards in the CAN 2023 qualifiers. No longer called up since the end of 2021, central defender Bakary N’Diaye (Al- Quwa Al-Jawiya, Qatar) also signs his return to the group. We also note the presence of left winger from Saint-Trond in Belgium, Aboubakary Koita, called up for the selection for the first time.

On the other hand, no Aboubakar Kamara, not called up for these two matches. The Mauritanian striker pays for his mixed start to the season at Al-Jazira in the United Arab Emirates (only 10 minutes of play). As a reminder, Mauritania is housed in Group B, quite tough, where large teams coexist including Senegal, huge favorite, Sudan and Togo.

The list of Mauritania against the DRC and against South Sudan: