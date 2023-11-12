World Cup 2026 (Q): the list of Sierra Leone against Egypt

Sierra Leone coach Amidu Karim has revealed his list of players selected for the matches against Ethiopia and Egypt, counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Sierra Leone on Friday evening released its squad of players for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and Egypt. The Leone Stars will face the Walya in Casablanca on November 15, 2023, before welcoming the Pharaons four days later in Monrovia, in the capital. Two posters counting for the first and second day of the qualifying phases.

And for the occasion, coach Amidu Karim called up 23 players. A group with the regulars of the selection and a few new faces.

The list of Sierra Leone against Ethiopia and Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Sesay, Mohamed Nbalie Kamara, Donald Kamara.

Defenders: Osman Kakay, Emmanuel Samadiya, Abdul Kamara, Yusuf Sesay, Abdul Jarju Kabia, Abdulai Juma Bah.

Midfielders: Mohamed Koroma, Abu Dumbuya, Ibrahim Sillah, Sallieu Bah, Mohamed Kamara, Alusine Koroma, Tyresse Fornah.

Forwards: Mohamed Buya Turay, Daniel Kanu, Jonathan Sahr Morsay, Alhaji Kamara, Suliman Borbor Kaikai, Amadou Bakayoko, Augustus Kargbo.