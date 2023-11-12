2026 World Cup (Q): Cameroon’s list with André Onana

Cameroon’s national coach, Rigobert Song, unveiled this Tuesday his list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A group with Vincent Aboubakar and André Onana, but without Choupo-Moting.

Cameroon will also play in mid-November, the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Indomitable Lions will face Mauritius on November 17 in Douala, before meeting Libya four days later in Benghazi. . Two matches counting for the first and second day of the qualifying phases.

And for this double deadline, coach Rigobert Song revealed this Tuesday the list of players selected. In this group, we notice the presence of three new faces, called up for the first time for the selection: Junior Tchamadeu, Faris Pemi Moumbag, and Leon Bell Bell. Absent during the last gathering, Vincent Aboubakar returns to the Lions’ den. This is also the case of Leganes midfielder, Yvan Neyou, no longer called up for the selection since CAN 2021.

Among the absentees, we find the Bayern Munich player, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. The former PSG player is paying for his short playing time with the Bavarians at the start of the season. Moumi Ngamaleu, Olivier Mbaizo, Kunde Malong, Gaël Ondoua, Malcom Bokele and Martin Hongla complete the list of notable absentees. As a reminder, Cameroon is in Group D, with Angola, Cape Verde, Eswatini, Libya and Mauritius.

The list of Cameroon: