World Cup 2026 (Q): the DRC list with several returnees

The Congolese Football Federation unveiled this Thursday the list of coach Sébastien Desabre for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Absent during the previous gathering, two executives are returning to the Leopards den.

After the imbroglio of the day before with Sébastien Desabre’s press conference this Thursday canceled “following a last minute logistical problem”the Congolese Football Federation has just revealed the list of players selected by the French technician for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Leopards will face Mauritania on November 15 at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, and Sudan four days later, in Benghazi in Libya.

In this list of 26 players, we find executives Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Cédric Bakambu and Théo Bongonda. Not called up during the October international break, midfielder Gaël Kakuta and striker Yoane Wissa also returned to the Leopards den. Called up for the last time in June, Mukoko Amale (Difaâ El Jadida, Morocco) and Glody Lilepo (Valenciennes, France) also return to the Congolese squad.

The list of 26 Congolese players called up:

Guardians

Lionel Mpasi (Rodez/D2 France)

Dimitry Bertaud (Montpellier/D1 France)

Siadi Ngusia (TP Mazembe/D1 DRC)

Defenders

Mukoko Amale (Chernomorets Odessa/D1 Ukraine)

Gédéon Kalulu (Lorient/D1 France)

Joris Kayembe (Genk/D1 Belgium)

Vital Nsimba (Bordeaux/D2 France)

Chancel Mbemba (Marseille/D1 France)

Henock Inonga (Simba Sc/D1 Tanzania)

Rocky Bushiri (Hibernians/D1 Scotland)

Brian Bayeye (Ascoli/D2 Italy)

Midfielders

Charles Pickel (Cremonese/D2 Italy)

Gael Kakuta (Amiens/D2 France)

Aaron Tshibola (Al Hatta/D1 United Arab Emirates)

Samuel Moutoussamy (Nantes/D1 France)

Edo Kayembe (Watford/D2 England)

Attackers

Meschak Elia (Young Boys/D1 Switzerland)

Silas Katompa (Stuttgart/D1 Germany)

Théo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow/D1 Russia)

Grady Diangana (West Bromwich/D2 England)

Glody Lilepo Makabi (Valenciennes/D2 France)

Yoane Wissa (Brentford/D1 England)

Cédric Bakambu (Galasataray/D1 Turquei)

Son Mayele (Pyramids/Egypt)

Jackson Muleka (Besiktas/D1 Türkiye)

Simon Banza (Braga/D1 Portugal)