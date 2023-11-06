Obi Mikel skips Senegal: “This team will win CAN 2023”

Former Nigerian international, John Obi Mikel, does not see Senegal, the reigning African champion, nor Morocco, the semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup, winning the 2023 CAN which opens in a few months in Ivory Coast.

Less than two months before CAN 2023, which will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast, the predictions are going well. Reigning champion and semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup, Senegal and Morocco are considered the big favorites to win the continental trophy.

However, this is not the opinion of John Obi Mikel, who is not optimistic about the chances of the two African giants winning the title. In a video shared on social networks, the winner of CAN 2013 gave his clear and clear prediction. “The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will come home. The tournament comes home, CAN 2023 returns to Nigeria »said John Obi Mikel.

Nigeria is placed in Group A at CAN 2023. The Super Eagles share their box with Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. With a contingent led by Victor Osimhen, top scorer in the qualifiers, the Nigerians finished the qualifying stages as the best attack of the campaign. It remains to be seen whether these performances will be enough for the Eagles to grant John Obi Mikel’s wish.