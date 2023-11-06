André Onana: “Criticism, I live with it, it’s my daily life”

Hero of Manchester United’s narrow victory against Copenhagen (1-0) on Tuesday in the Champions League, André Onana reacted to his mixed start to the season with the Red Devils. And the Cameroonian goalkeeper confided that he is used to criticism.

Criticized at the start of the season because of his mixed performances in the Mancunian cages, André Onana waited until Tuesday evening to release the sulphate. Against Copenhagen, as part of the third day of the Champions League group stage, the Cameroonian goalkeeper had a great match in the 1-0 victory for the Red Devils. The Indomitable Lion even saved a penalty at the end of the match, allowing his team to take all three points in this game.

After the meeting, Onana confided that he never doubted. “ That’s the life of a goalkeeper. There are good times and bad times. But you have to be strong, stay tough and keep doing the same thing, taking risks. You must remain who you are otherwise you will no longer exist. Criticism, I live with it, it’s my daily life. Sometimes it feels good to receive it, it allows you to improve, to stay focused“, assured the doorman to Canal + Football.

With its short success against Sweden, Manchester United moved up to third place in Group A, one point behind Galatasaray (2nd) and 6 behind leader Bayern Munich. The Red Devils with their Cameroonian goalkeeper will now try to do it again this Sunday against Manchester City, in the clash of the 10th day of the Premier League.