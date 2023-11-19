World Cup 2026 (Q): South Africa vs Benin, Senegal vs South Sudan…, the program for this Saturday

Discover the meetings on the program this Saturday, November 18 across the continent, counting for the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. South Africa vs Benin and Senegal vs South Sudan are the posters of the day.

Qualifiers for the final phase, the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone continue this Saturday, with the last matches of the first day. Three posters are on the program across the continent. In search of its first qualification for the final phase of a World Cup, Benin challenges South Africa this afternoon (2 p.m., GMT+1).

A match scheduled at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. Small thumbs of group C composed in particular of Nigeria, the Cheetahs are aiming for victory against Bafana-Bafana who remain one of the favorites of this group.

Reigning African champion, Senegal should logically take its first three points in these qualifiers, against South Sudan. With a superbly stocked squad at each position, a victory for the Lions of Téranga, with a strong score like the demonstration of force of the Ivory Coast against the Seychelles (9-0) on Friday, would not be a surprise. In the other match of this day on Saturday, Niger will try to achieve a good result at home against Tanzania.

The program for this Saturday: