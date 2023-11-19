Morocco: seizure of large quantity of cocaine and psychotropic drugs

Tangier security services foiled an attempted delivery of cocaine and psychotropic tablets, Moroccan authorities announced.

In Morocco, an operation carried out by elements of the National Security in Tangier made it possible to thwart drug trafficking on Thursday. Moroccan security forces had already identified the main suspect, coming from M’diq, traveling towards Tangier to deliver cocaine and psychotropic tablets to a second individual, according to initial information collected by the General Directorate of Security. national (DGSN). The searches led to the seizure of 5.4 kg of cocaine and 6,642 psychotropic tablets of the “Rivotril” type.

The intensification of search operations linked to this case also led to the discovery of a considerable sum of money in national currency, suspected of being the result of trafficking in cocaine and psychotropic substances, added the DGSN in a press release. official.

The two individuals involved were placed in police custody to allow legal investigations to continue, supervised by the competent public prosecutor’s office. The objective is to clarify all the ins and outs of this affair and to trace the thread of large-scale drug trafficking operations.