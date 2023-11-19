Fernand Lopez: Charlotte Dipanda pregnant with their first child? The clue that launches the controversy (video)

Rumor has it that Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda is pregnant with her first child with Ferdinand Lopez. This speculation arose from her appearance in the music video for her song “Closer” in collaboration with singer Salatiel, where we can observe her slightly rounded stomach.

Barely six months after her marriage to Ferdinand Lopez, Charlotte Dipanda already shows visible signs of pregnancy. Her fans seem to have no doubt about this news, claiming that she is expecting her first child with her husband.

Traditionally known for her bold outfits, in her music video with Salatiel, Charlotte Dipanda chose to wear a long dress and even tied a scarf around her hip to slightly conceal her curves. However, nothing escapes the vigilant eye of Internet users, and the controversy is now causing a stir on social networks.

It should be noted that Charlotte Dipanda is already the mother of a 17-year-old boy, while Ferdinand Lopez is himself the father of a daughter from his previous marriage.