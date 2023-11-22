World Cup 2026 (Q): Lesotho and Benin part as good friends, Rwanda offers South Africa

Benin drew with Lesotho (0-0) on Tuesday, for its second match counting for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. South Africa was beaten by Rwanda (0-2) in the Another meeting of Pool C.

The second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers ended this Tuesday, with several matches played across Africa. In Durban, Benin challenged Lesotho at the Moses-Mabhida stadium. Beaten last Saturday by South Africa (2-1), the Cheetahs had to snatch victory against the Likuena to stay in the race for qualification.

And on arrival, coach Gernot Rohr’s men did the job halfway. Steve Mounié’s gang indeed snatched the point from the draw. The two teams parted with a goalless draw (0-0). A result which especially suits Lesotho which remains in contact with Nigeria, author of two draws in these qualifiers.

In the other match of this group, Rwanda took the scalp of South Africa. Snagged by Zimbabwe (0-0) for their entry into the running, the Amavubi relaunched their campaign against Bafana-Bafana. Against the South African team in a match played in Kigali, the Rwandans won with a deserved score of 2-0. Innocent Nshuti (12th) and Gilbert Mugisha (28th) scored the two goals of the game. With this result, Rwanda alone takes the lead in Pool C, ahead of South Africa and Nigeria.