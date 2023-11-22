CDM 2026 (Q): Madagascar crushes Chad, Mali held in check

Official: 3 continents including Africa to host the 2030 World Cup

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The second day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone continued this Monday evening, with two Group I matches. Traveling to Chad, Madagascar scored a quiet victory (0-3) . For its part, Mali, at home, was neutralized by the Central African Republic (1-1).

Beaten to the wire by Ghana (1-0) on the first day, Madagascar got back on track this Monday evening. Traveling to Chad, the Barea easily won with a comfortable score of 3-0. Njiva Rakotoharimala quickly opened the scoring (1-0, 10th), before scoring twice for the break at the very end (2-0, 84th). In the final seconds of this game, Loic Lapoussin brought the score to 3-0.

In the other meeting of this group, Mali could not do better than a draw (1-1) against the Central African Republic. The Malians, who beat Chad (3-1) on the first day, managed to open the scoring in the second period thanks to Kamory Doumbia (76th). But, they will concede the equalizer immediately, punished by Geoffrey Kondogbia (1-1, 79th).

In the standings, Mali remains at the head of Group I, pending Ghana’s match against the Comoros (scheduled for this Tuesday from 5 p.m., GMT+1). For its part, Madagascar is third, with 3 points, while the Central African Republic finds itself in 5th position, with only one point.

