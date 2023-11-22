CDM 2026 (Q): Madagascar crushes Chad, Mali held in check

The second day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone continued this Monday evening, with two Group I matches. Traveling to Chad, Madagascar scored a quiet victory (0-3) . For its part, Mali, at home, was neutralized by the Central African Republic (1-1).

Beaten to the wire by Ghana (1-0) on the first day, Madagascar got back on track this Monday evening. Traveling to Chad, the Barea easily won with a comfortable score of 3-0. Njiva Rakotoharimala quickly opened the scoring (1-0, 10th), before scoring twice for the break at the very end (2-0, 84th). In the final seconds of this game, Loic Lapoussin brought the score to 3-0.

In the other meeting of this group, Mali could not do better than a draw (1-1) against the Central African Republic. The Malians, who beat Chad (3-1) on the first day, managed to open the scoring in the second period thanks to Kamory Doumbia (76th). But, they will concede the equalizer immediately, punished by Geoffrey Kondogbia (1-1, 79th).

In the standings, Mali remains at the head of Group I, pending Ghana’s match against the Comoros (scheduled for this Tuesday from 5 p.m., GMT+1). For its part, Madagascar is third, with 3 points, while the Central African Republic finds itself in 5th position, with only one point.