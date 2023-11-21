Türkiye – Algeria: Erdogan announced in Algiers this Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is announced in Algiers, the Algerian capital, this Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to meet his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Together, the two leaders will chair the second meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between Turkey and Algeria.

After the visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Ankara last June, it was his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan who returned the favor. The Turkish head of state is announced in Algeria this Tuesday to, in particular, co-chair with Tebbourne, the second meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Algeria. This meeting will also see the participation of delegations from the two countries.

According to the services of the Turkish presidency, the two leaders will, at the end of this meeting, examine in all their aspects the relations between Turkey and Algeria and discuss measures likely to deepen their cooperation.

Unsurprisingly, regional and global issues, in particular the Israeli attacks against Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, will also be on the menu of this high-level meeting which will end with the signing of several agreements between the two countries.