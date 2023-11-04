World Cup 2026 (Q): housed in the Benin group, Zimbabwe unveils its list

Zimbabwe national coach Baltemar Brito has revealed his list of players for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In the race for the final phase, the Zimbabwean selection has also communicated its list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Housed in Pool C with Benin and South Africa, the Warriors will challenge Rwanda and Nigeria, November 15 and 19, 2023 at the Huye stadium in Kigali.

Zimbabwe’s 28 against Rwanda and Nigeria:

Goalkeepers:

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Washington Arubi (SuperSport United)

Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City)

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford City)

Defenders:

Tendayi Darikwa (AppolonLimassol)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders)

Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo)

Munashe Garananga (Sheriff Tiraspol)

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)

Jordan Zemura (Udinese Calcio)

Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

Midfielders:

Brian Banda (FC Platinum)

Marshall Munetsi (Stade Reims)

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City)

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town)

Gerald Takwara (Ohod Club)

Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool)

Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos)

Attackers:

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Prince Dube (Azam)

Tino Kadewere (Olympique Lyon)

Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City)

Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United)

Leon Chiwome (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City).