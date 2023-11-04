U17 World Cup 2023: Morocco’s final list

Morocco coach Said Chib has unveiled his official list of players selected for the trip to Indonesia, host of the U17 World Cup which will take place from November 10 to December 2, 2023.

Morocco waited until the last week to unveil its list of players selected for the U17 World Cup in Indonesia. The coach Said Chib indeed communicated this Thursday a group of 21 Lion cubs from the Atlas. A contingent of local players and those playing abroad.

The national delegation arrived in Indonesia on Wednesday after a closed-door training session in Qatar. The sole North African representative, the team from the Cherifian kingdom put all the chances on its side to hope to go far in this world tournament. The group held several friendly meetings last October. The young Moroccans beat South Korea with a score of 3-2, the Spanish team Malaga U20 (2-1) before losing to England 0-1.

As a reminder, Morocco is in Group A with the organizing country Indonesia. The Atlas Lions will face Panama and Ecuador in the first round of the World Cup which will be held from November 10 to December 2, 2023.

The list of 21 players from Morocco: