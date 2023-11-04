DRC: on departure, MONUSCO launches with the army, an anti-M23 operation

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) launched this Friday, the operation called “Springbok” with the Congolese army. This operation launched just a few weeks before the departure of MONUSCO is supposed to counter the M23 rebel group which has gained power in the DRC.

In the DRC, the M23 rebel group has launched a vast operation in recent months. Countered by the regional force and the Congolese army, the M23 rebels have still not given up the fight. Although the advance is now perilous, the M23 engages in new clashes against the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo on several fronts, particularly in the eastern part of the country.

But, according to the latest information, MONUSCO, which will begin its withdrawal from December, has launched a joint military operation with the Congolese army against the M23.

Indeed, the United Nations mission is deploying, with the Congolese army, Operation Springbok created to counter the rebels. “It is a defensive approach at the moment, but if armed groups try to attack Saké or Goma, then we will change our approach from a defensive posture to an offensive posture,” warns the general of Miranda Filho.

For the time being, beyond the name of the operation, no information has been given on its terms or on the means given to Spingbok to act.

Eastern DRC has been facing attacks from armed groups for several years. Despite the military deployment, the Congolese army is struggling to find the ideal formula for dealing with the rebels. A state of siege has been in place for several months in the east of the DRC.