World Cup 2026 (Q): all results from Tuesday

Discover the results of the matches played on Tuesday, counting for the second day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone.

The second day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone ended Tuesday with no less than 15 matches played across the continent. Semi-finalist of the last world championship, Morocco started its campaign well, with a difficult victory against Tanzania (2-0).

In the other posters of the day, we will remember the draw of Senegal in Togo (0-0) or the defeat of Ghana against the Comoros (1-0). Cameroon drew with Libya (1-1) while Burkina Faso beat Ethiopia (3-0).

All the results of the day.