DRC: Mukwege – Tshisekedi duel in Bunia

The president’s team blocks Doctor Mukwege’s meeting in the capital of Ituri.

Bunia, capital of the province of Ituri, is this Monday, November 27, the center of tensions between two presidential candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In question, the collision of two meetings in the same city 24 hours apart.

Félix Tshisekedi: “it’s dead for the elections for Rutshuru and Masisi”

This Tuesday, Doctor Mukwege is expected in the town of Bunia for his campaign meeting… “But the authorities are doing everything to prevent him from holding this communion with the people,” explains a close friend of candidate Mukwege. “He received authorization from the city mayor to hold his meeting. Everything is in order but at the last minute, we learn that we cannot put in place the necessary equipment because the services of the presidency of the republic are coming to set up their installation for a meeting that Félix Tshisekedi has decided to hold in this same city Wednesday 29 ».

Another close friend of the doctor denounces, “the prince’s act” And “threats from the Republican Guard who came to secure the site”.

“Once again, we see that state resources are being made available to a candidate, which is completely illegal,” continues a representative of the coordination of civil society in Ituri.

“By preventing the Mukwege meeting, the government also allows the candidate to gain depth. Without this standoff, the doctor’s meeting would never have attracted so much attention. chains a political actor of the Sacred Union, who “regrets this counter-publicity”.

in candidate Mukwege’s camp, they say they are determined to fight until the end to hold this meeting. “ It’s a question of fairness”.