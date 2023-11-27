Madagascar – Presidential election: Andry Rajoelina re-elected with 58.95% of the votes

According to the results of the first round of the presidential election announced by the Malagasy Electoral Commission, the outgoing president, Andry Rajoelina, was re-elected with 58.95% of the votes cast.

At the end of the first round of the presidential election held in Madagascar on November 16, the Electoral Commission announced the results of the poll after the complete counting of the ballot papers. Unsurprisingly, outgoing president Andry Rajoelina wins the presidential election, according to figures communicated by the Electoral Commission during its press conference.

Based on the results of this Commission which specified that the participation rate is a little above 46%, Andry Rajoelina was re-elected with 58.95% of the votes cast. The outgoing president will thus continue his actions at the head of this country for the next five years.

However, the Malagasy political opposition, largely grouped together within a collective, announced Friday evening that it will “not recognize the results” of the first round of the presidential election. “We will not recognize the results of this illegitimate election, riddled with irregularities, and we decline all responsibility for the political and social instability that could result from it,” announced the collective of eleven opposition candidates in a press release. reports Africanews.