U17 World Cup 2023: Mali crushes Uzbekistan at the start, Morocco ensures

Mali easily defeated Uzbekistan (3-0) for its first match at the final phase of the U17 World Cup in Indonesia. Morocco, for its part, made its debut with a deserved victory against Panama (2-0).

Successful entry for Mali into the final phase of the 2023 U17 World Cup which takes place in Indonesia. The Aiglons won their first three points in this competition after their victory against Uzbekistan this Friday. At the end of a controlled match, the West African team won with a clear score of 3-0.

Too strong for the helpless Uzbekistans, the Malians rolled on an exploit from Mamadou Doumbia, author of the three goals of the match. With this demonstration of force, Mali takes the lead in Pool B, tied on points with Spain, who defeated Canada (2-0) in the other match of this group.

Morocco takes care of its entry

Another African representative in the running, Morocco did not tremble against Panama for its debut in this youth tournament. The Atlas Lion Cubs beat their Panamanian opponents with a score of 2-0. Realistic and better organized, the Moroccans aligned defensive rigor and offensive strategy to overcome a Panama team which shot 16 times on goal for 3 on target.

Saifdine Chlaghmo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, taking a corner from Abdel Hamid Maali. And in stoppage time at the end of the match, Ayman Ennair will score his goal for the 2-0.

Thanks to this victory, Morocco wins the first three points of the competition and takes first place in group A, ahead of Ecuador and Indonesia who parted with a score of parity (1-1) for this first day of group stage.