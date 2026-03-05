World Basketball (Q): Senegal loses against Ivory Coast

Host of group B of the 2nd qualifying window for the 2027 Basketball World Cup, Senegal faced Ivory Coast this Thursday, February 26, 2026. The Lions lost at the Marius Ndiaye stadium 80-90 against the Elephants.

In a match against one of the strong nations in African basketball, Senegal got off to a bad start. During the first quarter, Ngagne DeSagana Diop’s men continued to lose the ball and blunder in the last move, losing the first round 14-28. Jean-Jacques Boissy and his teammates, however, reacted to win the next two quarters, 23-20 and 25-18 respectively.

During the last round, the Lions try to come back so as not to let the victory slip away. But it was a wasted effort since the Ivorians, more aggressive under the two baskets, won the round 22-18, and the match 90-80. Kevin Yebo guided the Elephants with 15 points and 6 rebounds. On the Senegalese side, Jean-Jacques Boissy and Ibrahima Faye finished with 13 units.

Senegal will have the opportunity to redeem itself on Saturday February 28 against Madagascar.

OBN