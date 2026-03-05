After several postponements: The Reug Reug – Boy Niang 2 fight made official for June 7

This time it’s the right one. After months of uncertainty, injuries and controversies, the poster between Reug Reug (Thiaroye-sur-Mer stable) and Boy Niang 2 (Boy Niang school) is officially scheduled for Sunday June 7, 2026. The series will have lasted several months. Announced, postponed, then suspended again, the shock has long been dependent on the physical state of the two protagonists. First slowed down by an injury to Boy Niang 2, the clash was then delayed by a shoulder problem contracted by Reug Reug during his preparation in Dubai. Enough to fuel frustrations and questions among strike wrestling fans. But despite the medical setbacks, the tension never subsided. Strong declarations, barbs from the press and displayed determination kept the flame alive around this generational confrontation. Boy Niang 2, who has never stopped proclaiming his availability, finally sees his insistence rewarded.

He will be facing Reug Reug, recently reassuring about his state of form, intends to prove that he is fully recovered and ready to resume his march forward. The “Lightning of Thiaroye” even raised his voice, even going so far as to swear that he was going to “beat up Boy Niang 2 well before laying him on the ground”. In accordance with regulatory texts, the Senegalese Wrestling Federation has validated the date of June 7, 2026 for the fight to be held. A formalization which also relieves the promoter Makane Mbengue, boss of Gaston Productions, hard hit by these multiple postponements. “I confirm that the date of June 7 is official. The confrontation will take place at this meeting. I hope there won’t be any more problems. The wrestlers concerned also hope for it, as do the fans who have been waiting for this fight for a long time,” he said. Sportingly, the stakes are high. This duel opposes two wrestlers of the same generation, technically solid and athletically impressive.

A victory would propel the winner towards the ultimate summit and the great shocks to come. A defeat, on the other hand, could brutally curb the loser’s ambitions in an arena where competition is fierce and memories are short.

This time, no more postponements in sight. June 7 is checked in red. Pikine and Thiaroye hold their breath. The arena is getting ready to vibrate for one of the most anticipated fights of the season.

Abdoulaye DEMBELÉ