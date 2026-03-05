2026 World Cup: Pape Demba Diop submits his candidacy

Brilliant since his arrival on loan in Toulouse in January 2026, Pape Demba Diop is regaining his sensations. The young midfielder also has a clear objective: to join the Senegal national A team with a view to competing in the 2026 World Cup in June.

After shining at the U20 CAN won in 2023 by Senegal, notably alongside Lamine Camara, Pape Demba Diop then experienced physical problems linked to injuries. But all that is now behind him. Bought by Strasbourg last summer then loaned to German D2 (Nuremberg), the 22-year-old midfielder was then recalled by the Alsatians, before being loaned again, this time to Toulouse. A choice that pays off since the player is having a blast with the Mauves: 1 goal, 1 assist in 8 games, and above all an exceptional impact in the game. “Personally, I feel good. The integration happened naturally. The players welcomed me very well, as did the staff. The group lives well and that makes adaptation much easier,” he confided in an interview with Le Quotidien.

From now on, Pape Demba Diop has a dream to realize: the Senegal national team. “My personal goal this season? Progress. I had injuries at the start of the season, so the objective is to be consistent and efficient. Afterwards, if I do things correctly at club, why not think about the CAN or the World Cup? », slips mischievously the number 18 of Toulouse. “The World Cup? A childhood dream. Especially with Senegal. It’s always a motivation. But above all, I must succeed in the club. I have to work more. Perhaps the rest will come. I can’t select myself. There are a lot of good players too. We cannot select everyone,” he continues.

OBN